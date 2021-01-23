Falcons hire Gary Emanuel, Steve Hoffman, Justin Peelle, Matt Pees

Getty Images

The Falcons have announced four more coaching hires. They named Gary Emanuel as defensive line coach, Steve Hoffman as a senior assistant, Justin Peelle as tight ends coach and Matt Pees as a defensive assistant.

Emanuel brings 38 seasons of coaching experience to Atlanta, including 10 seasons in the NFL. He most recently served as defensive line coach for the Giants from 2018-19.

Hoffman has 28 years of NFL coaching experience, having entered the NFL in 1989 as the kicking coach for the Cowboys. He spent 16 seasons in Dallas, where his specialists set 15 franchise records and the team won three Super Bowls.

Hoffman most recently served as the special teams coordinator for the Titans in 2017.

Peelle joins the Falcons having served as the tight ends coach for the Eagles for the past six seasons. Peelle helped develop Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz.

Pees has seven years of high school football coaching experience and most recently served as the head football coach at Findlay (Ohio) High School in 2020.