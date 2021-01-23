Josh Allen’s father battling COVID-19, was hospitalized this month

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been playing great football this season while his family has been struggling.

Allen lost his grandmother in 2020, news that became widely known as fans donated more than $1 million to Oishei Children’s Hospital in her memory. What has been less well known is that Allen’s father has been battling COVID-19.

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reports that Joel Allen, who flies all across the country to attend his son’s games when he can, won’t be at Sunday’s game because he’s recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia and was hospitalized this month.

As great athletes so often do, Allen has been able to keep his focus on the field, having an outstanding season and now taking the Bills one win away from the Super Bowl.