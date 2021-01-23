Packers promote Tramon Williams from practice squad

Getty Images

Cornerback Tramon Williams has a chance to become the first player to appear for two different teams in the same postseason.

Williams has been promoted from the practice squad by the Packers ahead of the NFC Championship Game. Williams signed with the team this week after being waived by the Ravens in the wake of their loss to the Bills last weekend.

This is Williams’ third stint with the Packers. He spent the first eight seasons and last two seasons of his career in Green Bay.

Williams had three tackles on 12 snaps in that game. If he’s active, it may be because Kevin King can not play. King was added to the injury report on Friday with a back injury and he’s listed as questionable for the game.

Packers tackle Jared Veldheer was set to become the first to double dip in the playoffs, but he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list before last weekend’s win over the Rams.

The Packers also promoted defensive tackle Brian Price and cornerback KeiVarae Russell for Sunday’s game.