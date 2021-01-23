Patrick Mahomes has highest passer rating ever, both regular season and playoffs

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2021, 9:57 AM EST
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL’s official statistic for quantifying passing efficiency is passer rating, which considers completion percentage, yards per pass, touchdowns and interceptions. Passer rating is far from a perfect stat, but at a glance it provides a good look at how efficient a quarterback is.

And Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s all-time leader, both in the regular season and in the postseason.

To qualify for the regular season record, a quarterback must have thrown 1,500 career passes. Mahomes topped that mark in the 2020 season and now has thrown 1,687 passes in his career. He has a career passer rating of 108.7, topping Deshaun Watson‘s 104.5, Aaron Rodgers‘ 103.9, Russell Wilson‘s 101.7 and Drew Brees‘s 98.7.

It’s noteworthy that everyone in the Top 5 was active during the 2020 NFL season. Quarterbacks are much more efficient now than they used to be, and that’s one of the flaws with passer rating: It doesn’t adjust for era, so it’s always going to favor the modern passers.

But that’s what makes Mahomes breaking the postseason record so noteworthy. Mahomes has a career postseason passer rating of 106.6, and when Mahomes reached the minimum of 150 postseason passes to qualify, he broke a record that Bart Starr had held since the 1960s.

It’s a testament to how great Starr was in big games that he had a postseason passer rating of 104.8, still second only to Mahomes in NFL history. NFL passing offenses were so different during Starr’s era that most of the passing numbers from those days look laughably bad. (In 1969 Starr led the league with an 89.9 passer rating, while in 2020 the league average passer rating was 93.6.) In the playoffs, Starr put up numbers in the 1960s that look excellent even in 2020.

Mahomes is now putting up numbers that the NFL has never seen before.

20 responses to “Patrick Mahomes has highest passer rating ever, both regular season and playoffs

  4. Yet you still get idiots claiming that its all Kelce and Hill along with Reid’s scheme and without them he would be average at best .

  5. Mahomes would be great no matter who he’s throwing to. It just helps to even a higher degree that he has some awesome weapons at this stage of his career.

    Yet you still get idiots claiming that its all Kelce and Hill along with Reid’s scheme and without them he would be average at best .

    If you DONT think having the Best TE and one of the best WR helps then you’re the idiot

  7. What a minite im confused, didn’t you just post on here yesterday that Josh Allen has caught up with Patrick Mahomes talent wise and he’s on the same level as #15?

  9. It’s more of a testament of his work ethic and wanting to be great. I’m sure when all is said and done he’ll be right up there with the greatest to ever play. If he stays healthy he’s on track to break most records for QBs seeing as he’s only 25 years old.

  10. This guy should break most of Brady’s records. He is also more likable than the phony Brady, as is Reid compared to Belicheat.

  11. One thing that gets by most people who follow football is that the scheme and philosophy a team runs greatly determines success or lack thereof. Mahomes not only has exceptional skills but is fortunate enough to be in a system that utilizes his skills to maximum benefit. As opposed to say a Kirk Cousins in which he is always being ripped but people don’t realize that ever since his days in Washington to the Minnesota Vikings this guy has had to deal with at least seven new/different coordinators, that’s like learning a new language all the time, it’s brutal (coupled with horrendous pass protection).

  12. What a minite im confused, didn’t you just post on here yesterday that Josh Allen has caught up with Patrick Mahomes talent wise and he’s on the same level as #15?

    How liberal media of you. The post stated some around the league think he’s caught up to him. Statistically speaking this year he did. What he needs to do is prove this over a few seasons but he’s statistically speaking is now in the conversation with him, although I’d say 1 notch below mahomes

  13. and in another 15 years or so they will make up new stat categories to favor the new qb’s as well- the ONLY stat that matters is W’s- Mahomes is doing quite well there too so far in his still young career

  14. It is just part of the pussification of the NFL. Let’s turn the clock back to the 70’s and play by those rules for a few years. The game would be much more fun to watch. I would much rather see a DE destroy the QB than watch 30+ 8 yard down and out pass plays per game…

  16. Wait, he’s setting records in an era where nearly every rule favors the QB and offenses, so the newest fans, who couldn’t tell us the difference between a 3-4 defense and a Cover 2, will watch a 45-38 game? Got it. Bring me back to when football was a real sport, NFL, when there were confrontations between men,DB and WR, rusher and protector, and when the defense could knock a QB on his tail without fear of flag. Soon QBs will have no pads, will be wearing shorts and t-shirts emblazoned with corporate logos (to pay part of their salary) and the game will be unrecognizable. Color me jaded.

  17. Not to take anything away from him because I think he is great, but I always take stuff like this with a grain of salt. Different eras had different variables to it. Today you can’t breathe on a receiver without it being a flag. You can’t put one, let alone two hands on a QB without a flag being throw. Part of the strategy of the defense 20+ years ago was hit the QB as many times even after he threw to “get him out of his rhythm and have him looking over his shoulder.” Nothing more evident then two years ago when the Chiefs touched Brady’s helmet in the AFC CG and they threw a roughing the passer flag. It was over for me after that. But still, Mahomes is fun to watch and I believe would have been great in any era.

  18. grant35 says:
    January 23, 2021 at 10:32 am
    This guy should break most of Brady’s records. He is also more likable than the phony Brady, as is Reid compared to Belicheat.


    This coming from the person that said he did t want his Titans to get Brady he wanted them to sign Tanny. How did that work out?

    Also said Brady would fail in Tampa.

  19. Stats are so inflated these days. It’s so geared to the offence and its getting a little pathetic. Bring back Defence!!!!

  20. Brady name was missing from the list but he has 6 Superbowl wins and went to 9. Rather have the Superbowls on my resume than a top QB rating.

