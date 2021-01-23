Report: Deshaun Watson prefers Jets over Dolphins

Getty Images

It’s been suggested that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to play for the Dolphins. Reportedly, there’s another team in the AFC East even higher on his lift.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Watson’s No. 1 choice is the Jets.

“Watson this week told people the Jets are his top preference among the teams he’d like to be traded to because they hired Robert Saleh to be their coach and Watson values Saleh so much he wanted the Texans to interview him for their vacant head coach job,” Salguero writes.

PFT reported last Saturday that, indeed, Watson recommended that the Texans interview Saleh and that the Texans ignored the suggestion. (The Texans had offered to accept Watson’s input on the coaching hire.)

The Dolphins land at No. 2 in Watson’s list of preferences, per Salguero.

Miami currently has the better roster, but the Jets are trying to build a competitive team. The challenge becomes maintaining progress toward a contender while still giving up whatever it would take to get Watson.

The Jets have an extra first-round pick this year and next year, thanks to the Jamal Adams trade. New York also holds the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Watson has not yet asked the Texans for a trade. It’s unknown whether the Texans would acquiesce to such a request.