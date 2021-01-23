Report: Eagles interviewing Chris Harris for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Chris Harris ended his playing career in 2012 after eight seasons. He began his coaching career the following year and has had a rapid ascent since.

Harris, currently the defensive backs coach for the Washington Football Team, is interviewing with the Eagles for their defensive coordinator position.

Harris served as a defense quality control coach for the Bears in 2013-14 before landing a job with the Chargers. He was assistant defensive backs coach there for three seasons.

In 2020, Harris accepted a job to join Ron Rivera in Washington.

Now, he’s a candidate to become a coordinator.