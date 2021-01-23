Report: James Bettcher joining 49ers defensive staff

Getty Images

The 49ers have promoted DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator to replace now-Jets head coach Robert Saleh. And they’re apparently going to give Ryans a little help.

San Francisco is hiring James Bettcher in a senior defensive role, according to NFL media’s Ian Rapoport.

Bettcher was most recently the Giants defensive coordinator under former head coach Pat Shurmur from 2018-2019. He was the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator from 2015-2017 under Bruce Arians.

Bettcher was not with a team in 2020.

Ryans was promoted to coordinator after spending the last three seasons as San Francisco’s inside linebackers coach.