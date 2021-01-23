Report: Lions interview John Morton for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Lions have interviewed Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton for their offensive coordinator position, Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Lions hired Dan Campbell as head coach earlier this week.

They also have shown interest in Steelers receivers coach Ike Hilliard, former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey for the vacancy.

Morton began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders in 2002 after his playing career ended. He also has coached for the 49ers, Saints and Jets.

The Jets fired him as offensive coordinator after the 2017 season and he went to work for the Raiders again.

His only other experience as an offensive coordinator came at USC in 2009-10.