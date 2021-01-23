Report: Matthew Stafford asks for trade, Lions plan to accommodate him

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford is on the way out in Detroit.

Stafford told the team he wants to be traded and the Lions plan to trade him, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The Lions are beginning yet another rebuild after the disastrous tenure of former General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia. With new G.M. Brad Holmes and new head coach Dan Campbell now running the show, they’ll start from scratch with their own choice of quarterback.

Stafford has two years remaining on his current contract, and he’s due $20 million in 2021 and $23 million in 2022. If he’s not on the team he’ll have a $19 million hit on the Lions’ salary cap for 2021.

The Lions took Stafford with the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft, and he has spent his entire career in Detroit. The Lions have never won a playoff game during Stafford’s career.

Now Stafford will see if he can win somewhere else, and the Lions will see if they can find a new franchise quarterback.