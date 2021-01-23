Reports: Anthony Lynn hired as Lions’ offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Not only after the Lions announced Aaron Glenn as their new defensive coordinator, multiple reports indicate the team is in agreement to make Anthony Lynn the offensive coordinator.

New Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Glenn played for Bill Parcells in Dallas when Lynn was there as a running backs coach.

Lynn also spoke to the Seahawks about their offensive coordinator opening.

Lynn spent the past four seasons as the Chargers’ head coach, going 33-31 before he was fired after the 2020 season. The Chargers fielded a top-11 offense all four seasons Lynn was there.

The Bills finished 16th in yards and 10th in points in 2016 when Lynn was their offensive coordinator.

For most of his 21-year coaching career, Lynn worked as a running backs coach.

Glenn arrives in Detroit after five seasons as the secondary coach for the Saints. He brings to the Lions more than 24 years of experience in the NFL, including 15 years as a defensive back.