Aaron Jones, Jordan Whitehead questionable to return

Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead forced an Aaron Jones‘ fumble that Devin White returned 21 yards to the 8-yard line. It set up a short touchdown drive for the Bucs.

Both Whitehead and Jones were injured on the play with 13:58 remaining in the third quarter, and both are questionable to return.

Whitehead injured his shoulder and Jones his chest.

Whitehead forced Jones to fumble twice, delivering a shoulder hit to the ball both times. Packers tight end Robert Tonyan recovered Jones’ fumble in the first half.

The Packers weren’t as fortunate on the second.

In the first meeting of the Packers and Bucs in Week 6, the Bucs had two interceptions of Aaron Rodgers. Jamel Dean returned one for a 32-yard touchdown, and Mike Edwards took the other 37 yards to the Packers 2-yard line.

Jones has six carries for 27 yards and four catches for 7 yards, and Whitehead has five tackles and two forced fumbles.

UPDATE 5:11 P.M. ET: The Bucs have ruled out Whitehead. They began the day without Antoine Winfield Jr., who is inactive.