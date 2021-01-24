Aaron Rodgers 50-yard touchdown pass ties game at 7-7

Getty Images

Game on.

After the Packers finally stopped the Buccaneers on third down, Green Bay’s offense got going with a few strikes from Aaron Rodgers to tie the NFC Championship Game 7-7.

First the quarterback saved the drive with a 23-yard strike to Allen Lazard on third-and-15 from the Green Bay five-yard line. Rodgers had previously been sacked for the second time, this one from defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul for a seven-yard loss.

Then on third-and-3, Rodgers hit wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling down the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown.

Through two drives, Rodgers is 7-of-7 for 109 yards with the touchdown.