Aaron Rodgers on controversial pass interference penalty: It was a bad call

January 24, 2021
Officials called only six penalties in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, but the next-to-last one was huge. It sealed the Buccaneers’ 31-26 victory over the Packers.

Maybe if officials hadn’t kept their flags in their pockets all game the Packers wouldn’t have so vehemently disagreed with the pass interference call on Kevin King on third down with 1:41 left.

But officials did, so the Packers did.

“I think it was a bad call,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in his postgame press conference. “I think there were a few opportunities for some plays down the field for us that weren’t called. Just surprised that call in that situation was made. You know we get the ball back with probably 1:35 and a timeout with a chance to win the game and go to the Super Bowl. It didn’t look like it was even catchable. So, yeah, that was a bad call.”

The Packers never saw the ball again as the Bucs picked up a first down on an illegal participation by Green Bay followed by three running plays, allowing Tampa Bay to run out the clock.

  2. It wasn’t the best most consistent call ever, but it was acceptable and unlikely to have changed the outcome of the game.

  3. Ah, his shirt was fully extended in being pulled. Also, right in front of the ref… pretty easy call

  6. Bad call is going for a field goal down 8 just north of the two minute warning. My wife doesn’t follow football and said they’re stupid. Stop blaming the refs.

  10. It was a terrible call. Tampa got away with mugging all night, but even then, the Packers did nothing with the two fourth quarter turnovers while the Bucs scored on their earlier ones. That’s the game just like the New Orleans game.

  12. The Packers were 13-3, while the Bucs were 11-5. What happened? Remember the first game how the Bucs blew them out 38-10? They should be thankful that Brady and his receivers didn’t play as great in the second half. Otherwise, the Bucs would have won again by at least 20 points.

  13. Biggest crybabies in NFL history. Doesn’t matter what the name is, as soon as they put that uniform on they become whiny, arrogant, entitled babies. GB is the foster child of the NFL, they constantly get borderline calls in their favor, and they have the nerve to cry about a obvious penalty when the only reason they are where they are every season is because they get favored.

  16. Hear that everybody? Flags shouldn’t be thrown when players commit penalties because of “being in that situation.”

    Oh that’s rich. Change the rules because it’s a big game and don’t throw flags when it doesn’t benefit me despite a penalty OBVIOUSLY being committed.

  18. Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa…….It’s ok Aaron, you can come play with TB12’s team next year after Brady retires after this Super Bowl win. Go Bucs!

  20. Green Bay offensive line held all game. Quit complaining. Your finesse team got shut down yet again. Fluffed your record on an easy schedule in a joke of a division.

  21. If the bucs wr actually caught the catchable balls thrown to them it wouldnt have been close at all

  23. There official had to make that call. The defender was pulling on the jersey as plain as day. If they had not called it, Tampa would have had a huge, and legitimate, reason to complain. Only a sore loser would claim that was a bad call.

  24. hbudgess ,

    Go back and watch the game. That stuff was happening all night. It’s sour grapes for Rodgers to mention it because he had chances to win after the turnovers, but if you didn’t call the handsiness all night from Tampa, don’t call it there. The pass wasn’t in the same zip code even if he didn’t get held.

  25. There were many plays in this game, not just this one. If the Packers had built a lead before this point, we are not having this discussion. It seemed pretty gentle to me too but if you grab the jersey you leave yourself open to calls like this. Time to look to the future. The Packers except for Rogers and Mercedes Lewis are a pretty young team and should be strong for several years. If this opportunity comes up again, don’t wait until the last two minutes to win the game.

