Aaron Rodgers says there are a lot of uncertain futures, “myself included”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2021, 7:34 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made clear that he intends to play past his 40th birthday, and that he hopes to stay with the Packers that long.

His comments following Sunday’s home loss in the NFC Championship are causing some to wonder whether Rodgers will be back with the Packers next year.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Rodgers said there are a lot of uncertain futures, “myself included.”

Said Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin regarding Rodgers’ post-game remarks: “Aaron Rodgers sure sounded like a guy saying goodbye.”

Added Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com: “Aaron Rodgers fully sounded like someone who doesn’t know if he’ll be the QB here next season.”

Rodgers’ future came into question after the Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers seemed to be upset about it at the time, but by the time the season began he seemed to be a in a good place.

If Rodgers is thinking about leaving, the Packers aren’t thinking about making him leave. Said coach Matt LaFleur, via Wilde regarding whether Rodgers will return: “The guy’s the MVP of this league. He’s the heart and soul of this football team. Hell yeah, he better be back here. He’s our leader.”

Rodgers has three years left under his contract with the Packers. He could retire (he’d owe $23 million in unearned bonus money) or he could ask to be traded, if for some reason he wants to follow in the footsteps of quarterbacks like Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady.

43 responses to “Aaron Rodgers says there are a lot of uncertain futures, “myself included”

  3. AR is still young enough to make a switch and enjoy a different experience the way TB is

  6. All I know is, the Bears new D Coordinator needs to spend his summer breaking down what Bowles has done against the Packers offense frame by frame. From the pass rush to the tight coverage, sure tackling and forced turnovers, that’s the template right there. That Bucs defense won this game more than Brady did.

  7. Since the Packers drafted a QB when Aaron still had four years on his contract maybe they should let him go and start rebuilding. I think drafting a QB this year was a mistake given how well Aaron played this year. In fact, it was a stupid pick. They could have used that pick on someone who would have contributed this year instead of drafting someone to sit on the bench.

    They could trade Aaron and get some draft picks so maybe they could draft a punter in the first round or something equally stupid. They’d have to eat the rest of his bonus but they’d save some money. His salary for the next three years is a bargain ($14.7M in 2021 and $25M in both 2022 and 2023). If Brees is retiring New Orleans might be interested. I think it’s safe to say Aaron still has some years left in him. It’s not his fault GBs defense sucks out loud.

  8. Whatever the future holds, it better involve Kevin Lanflisi cause Rodgers hasn’t come close to winning a Super Bowl without him.

  10. I think that’s a dig at his coach. He could justifiably be fired for some of the game management tonight.

  11. Well, well,well. Mr.Rodgers isn’t happy. If only they would have drafted that wide reciever in the first round.

  12. Good. Get lost. Send him to the Jaguars and make him the backup. He will throw a hissy like no one has ever seen.

  14. The loss of Bakhtiari was a factor in this game. JPP was abusing the backup LT. Also the replay shows Rodgers wasn’t going to run in that 3rd down play unless he juked a couple guys at the 2. That 4th down TD by the Bucs proved to be a dagger.

  15. No dog in the fight, but it would be hard to see the Pack getting rid of the presumed league MVP who took them to the Conference Championship game in favor of his backup (?) who has never stepped foot on an NFL field. Rodgers played well today. He didn’t lose the game.

  17. I’ve been saying it for years that Rodgers should go to the Patriots. Maybe in the future we’ll get to see the Patriots play against the Buccaneers in the super bowl. That would be amazing. Brady vs. Belichick.

  20. It will be deja vu all over again. Rodgers will go to the Jets for one year before signing with the Vikings and relishing in beating the Packers twice per year.

  21. Everyone knew old passive aggressive Aaron would come out after the bad play call by LaFluer. That is the difference Aaron is a me guy and Tom is a we guy. Team play beats a collection of individuals that may be more talented. Aaron is too stats focused, Jones just wants to play dress up on the sidelines, and Z Smith is too worried about his celebrations than the score of the game. No wonder last year the excuse was “we werent ready to play”.

  22. Like Brees, he’ll eat up all the cap space wherever he goes and then wonder why his team can’t get over the hump

  25. Rodgers will be back with the Pack. They just missed making the Super Bowl. The Pack just happened to run into the GOAT at the worst possible time. They’ll make another run with Rodgers next year. And BTW Rodgers is a great QB, but he’s not the MVP–or at least he shouldn’t be.

  26. What are the chances that the Packers have another HOF QB in Jordan Love? If they let Rodgers go, they will end up regretting it. He is still playing at a high level. He didn’t fumble twice today or drop passes thrown right to him.

  27. that was a terrible call to kick it. rodgers should of called the 4th down play anyway and thrown for it.

  29. Rodgers will be a Packer next season, but I expect they will trade him after that. Packers drafted Jordon Love and they’ll ride with Love as soon as they think he’s ready, or even if he’s not because they drafted him. Rodgers is easily tradable after next season, especially if traded after dead money can be moved to the following year.

  33. Ask to be traded like favre brady and manning? I dont remember them asking to be traded….

  34. Rodger’s future is a beautiful mystery,no? On that 3rd down play,instead of forcing a pass to a guy who was clearly covered,I’m wondering why Rodgers didn’t just run it in himself. There was nothing but green grass and the end zone to his right. Easier to blame Lefleur,I guess.

  37. Its been a great run in Greenbay. But obviously they dont trust him. Otherwise they would have went for it on 4th and goal. They wouldnt have traded up for Love.

    Welcome to Chicago 🙂

  38. Drafting a useless QB in the first round and then throwing the game away with stupid play calls.

    Might have been nice to have a first-round skill player and some competent coaching in this game. It very well could have made the difference. Very understandable for Rodgers to be unhappy. He played a good game.

  39. Typical. Let’s all jump in and divine what Rodgers meant by that, as if we have some special insight into his mind and what he knows about his situation. I think he means just what he said – he doesn’t know what the future will bring, any more than you or I.

    His salary next season is still a hefty sum. To trade him, the Packers would demand a king’s ransom. That, on top of the salary cap hit (in a year when the cap is going to be reduced) makes it unlikely that he’s going anywhere, at least until the 2022 season.

    Of course, there’s always a chance that some imprudent owner or GM will pony up two first round picks, and two second round picks and send his team into a cap spiral for the next half-decade for the chance at one SB. Minnesota, Chicago, and Dallas are the only teams I can think of that are dumb enough to bite on something like that.

  40. The best team for Rodgers would probably be the 49ers, but hard to see GB trading him to a conference rival.

    The least they can do is run LaFleur out of town, though. No excuse for what he pulled today.

  41. He’s our can’t get it done when it counts the most 1 time Superbowl winning leader. He’s right there with a lot of other 1 time winners including the other guy Green Bay stuck with too long Brett Favre. Joe Flacco has 1 win, and Phil Simms has 1 win, and Doug Williams has 1 win, and… well you get the point. Aaron isn’t in the class of either guy named Manning, or Elway, or Montana, or Aikman, or Bradshaw, or Brady. Nope he’s closer to those other guys with 1 win then he is too any of the guys I just mentioned…Time to move on Green Bay

  42. All these anti Rogers posts make no sense. Rogers got them to this game and the loss is not on his play in this game. He is not a free agent and it would cost any team way too much in draft capital to make a trade. choices: Play or retire? He’ll back and my Bears will suffer twice next season. Such is life.

