Aaron Rodgers says there are a lot of uncertain futures, “myself included”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made clear that he intends to play past his 40th birthday, and that he hopes to stay with the Packers that long.

His comments following Sunday’s home loss in the NFC Championship are causing some to wonder whether Rodgers will be back with the Packers next year.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Rodgers said there are a lot of uncertain futures, “myself included.”

Said Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin regarding Rodgers’ post-game remarks: “Aaron Rodgers sure sounded like a guy saying goodbye.”

Added Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com: “Aaron Rodgers fully sounded like someone who doesn’t know if he’ll be the QB here next season.”

Rodgers’ future came into question after the Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers seemed to be upset about it at the time, but by the time the season began he seemed to be a in a good place.

If Rodgers is thinking about leaving, the Packers aren’t thinking about making him leave. Said coach Matt LaFleur, via Wilde regarding whether Rodgers will return: “The guy’s the MVP of this league. He’s the heart and soul of this football team. Hell yeah, he better be back here. He’s our leader.”

Rodgers has three years left under his contract with the Packers. He could retire (he’d owe $23 million in unearned bonus money) or he could ask to be traded, if for some reason he wants to follow in the footsteps of quarterbacks like Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady.