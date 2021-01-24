Bills convert on fourth down, take 3-0 lead

Getty Images

The Bills have struck first in the AFC Championship Game.

Tyler Bass snaked a 51-yard field goal through the uprights with 11:27 left to play to give the Bills a 3-0 lead on the Chiefs. The field goal came one play after Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill nearly picked off a Josh Allen pass to Cole Beasley and Beasley helped break up the play before a turnover.

Bass’ kick is the longest in a postseason game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Buffalo was able to get points on the board after deciding to be aggressive on a fourth-and-one from the Kansas City 48-yard-line. Allen faked a handoff and then hit tight end Dawson Knox for an eight-yard gain.

The Chiefs now get their first chance with the ball in the battle to face the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.