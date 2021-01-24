Bills up 9-0 after Mecole Hardman muffs punt

Getty Images

The Chiefs made the first turnover of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game and they are down nine points as a result.

Mecole Hardman muffed a Corey Bojorquez punt at the Chiefs’ 10-yard-line and Bills running back Taiwan Jones fell on the bal on the 3-yard-line. Josh Allen hit tight end Dawson Knox for a three-yard touchdown on the next play and the Bills are up 9-0 after Tyler Bass put the extra point off an upright.

The turnover came after the Chiefs forced the punt with the help of another sack by cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. He took Allen down for a 15-yard loss and now has sacks in his last four games.

The Chiefs went three-and-out after a drop by wide receiver Tyreek Hill on third down on their first possession. They’ll need to do more this time if they want to keep the score from getting lopsided in the first half.