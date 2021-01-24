Bruce Arians: Getting to the Super Bowl isn’t our goal, winning it is

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are in Super Bowl LV, but coach Bruce Arians says there’s nothing to celebrate just yet.

Arians said after the game that the Bucs have been pointing all season to the Lombardi Trophy as their goal, and that hasn’t changed.

“Getting to the Super Bowl isn’t what our goal was. Our goal was to win it,” Arians said.

Still, Arians does want his players to be proud of what they’ve done so far, and particularly for how they played in the NFC Championship Game.

“I couldn’t be happier for our players. They put in so much work,” Arians said. “I just couldn’t be any more elated for these guys. We had both backup safeties in there playing their asses off. It was a great team win.”

Now Arians wants one more great team win.