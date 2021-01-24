Buccaneers defeat Packers 31-26, advance to Super Bowl LV

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 24, 2021, 6:29 PM EST
NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
For the first time, a team will play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game, and will host Sunday’s winner of the AFC Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.

But like another conference championship in recent memory, Sunday’s game was not without controversy.

The officials had largely kept their flags in their pockets throughout the game, calling just six penalties. But the most consequential came with 1:46 left.

On third-and-4 from the Tampa Bay 37, Tom Brady‘s pass over the middle to Tyler Johnson fell incomplete. But Packers cornerback Kevin King held the back of Johnson’s jersey and was called for pass interference. It gave the Buccaneers a free first down and effectively ended the game.

The Buccaneers had the ball because with 2:09 left, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur elected to kick a field goal on fourth-and-8. The three points cut Tampa Bay’s lead from eight to five — meaning a touchdown would have put the Packers ahead even before the extra point. But LaFleur was also betting on his defense to stop Tampa Bay’s offense.

That proved to be a bad gamble.

Though Green Bay’s defense struggled at times to stop Brady, the club did pick off the quarterback three times. Brady hadn’t thrown three picks in a playoff game since losing to Baltimore in 2009.

But the Packers went three-and-out after both of their fourth-quarter interceptions, wasting the extra possessions.

Brady finished the game 20-of-36 passing for 280 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers finished 33-of-48 passing for 346 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. That pick was toward the end of the first half, and led to Brady’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller that gave Tampa Bay a 21-10 lead at the break.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, the NFC is the home team for Super Bowl LV, which means they’ll be able to use their own locker room for the contest.

91 responses to “Buccaneers defeat Packers 31-26, advance to Super Bowl LV

  1. Matt Lafleur didn’t deserve to win that game because of the 4th down decision. Yes, Rodgers should have ran it, but regardless, it was a horrible call then and will forever be a horrible call. It was playing to lose instead of playing to win.

  5. Good game. Aaron is a great QB. But we already knew that Brady is the GOAT. Tenth Super Bowl. At 43.

  10. Hey Rodgers, you’re 1-4 in nfc championships…..hang it up. So good to see Tampa accept the trophy at that terrible stadium.

  13. cant believe Matt LaFleur decides to kick a fg with 2:05 remaining down 7 near the goal line instead of going for it, also why didnt arrod run for the td he keep forcing the ball to adams.

  15. Home field. Totally healthy. MVP season. Three interceptions by your defense. No excuses.

    Aaron Rodgers is forever a regular-season QB.

  16. The bad was mostly on King and MLF. King because he’s useless and MLF for going for 2 too early and the field goal instead of going for a TD on 4th down.

  17. Kicking a field goal instead of going for the td may be the dumbest decision of all time. Incredible.

  20. When I think of Rodgers (and Favres) careers in Green Bay it always reminds me of the Iron Maiden song, Wasted Years.

  22. great decision to cut the lead to five with 2 minutes left. the lack of drafting a wide receiver finally caught up with them so maybe its time to think about moving on from rodgers. he choked on third down and should have walked in to the end zone

  28. That was by far not the worst pass interference of the night, however it was the only one called.

    If there is ever an example of a ref deciding the outcome of game. Sometimes it only takes one play.

    Again, i am not saying it wasn’t PI, just that they let worse than that go all game, including one that ended up a pick against Rodgers which turned into 7 points for TB.

  30. 1 – 4 in NFCCGs and the only win was against caleb hanie. Rodgers is just not that good against winning teams. He pads his stats against losing teams.

  32. If Aaron Rogers runs on 3d and goal, we have a whole different ending. And why kick a field goal on 4th down????? You have one of the greatest QBs in history and you give him a shot on 4th and goal. Dumb.

    GB lost this game…..

  33. Wow what a game. When the Bucs offense sputtered in the second half the defense stepped up. Great team effort. Now lets hear the over confident bitter Packers fans complain about the obvious pass interference with a fist full of jersey… when you Packers fans should be complaining about your coach kicking a field goal late instead of going for the TD and two.

  34. It was the NFL wanted. They did everything they could to have Tampa win. There are some refs who should be ashamed of themselves

  36. Rodgers will be back as good as ever. With the salary cap and free agents they will look different in 2021. Cant blame the refs in this game. .brady is the GOAT. Congrats to the Bucs.

  38. Congratulations to The Bay. I hope if The Giants ever host a SB, I’m alive to see it.

  39. Controversy??? Are you serious? It was the CORRECT call!!
    The GOAT is back in the Super Bowl!!

  40. Rogers (the gloat) fails again in another NFCC game…. 6 appearances and won only 1…

    Brady (the G.O.A.T.; LEGEND; ICON) takes the Bucs to the SB…

    What a game!

  41. Wow! Tom Brady gets to play the Bills in the Super Bowl!

    Seriously, though. Apparently it was the QB & NOT the coach in New England. With the exception of a couple of players, Jameis Winston had virtually the same team and did nothing. If you’ve been hating on Brady for the last 20 years, you gotta give it to him now.

  42. The big question for Green Bay next year is will they trade up in the first round to draft another QB to motivate Rodgers for next season?

  43. Aaron Rodgers is 1-4 in conference championship games.. let that sink in for a moment… his only win was against a backup..A backup

  44. Poor Brees and Rodgers. If Brady didn’t decide to switch teams one of them would have been in the SB this year. They have both been desperately trying to get back to the SB for a decade and Brady just strolls over to the NFC and cruises right to the SB.

  47. Sure, they kept their flags in their pockets, but when you grab four feet of stretched jersey that can be seen from the nose-bleed seats, they have to call it.

  48. Once again Mr Wonderful comes up short in a big game. Rodgers never fails to disappoint. I wonder who Aarons throwing under the bus for this one. Lafleur? The defence? His receivers? Cause we all know it wasnt Mr Rodgers fault, it never is.

  51. Glad the refs decided to finally show up with 2 minutes left to give TB the game-winning first down. Never fails when it comes to Brady.

  52. Wow.

    3 road wins…previously a 7-9 team…beating the MVP twice in one season and in their own home…

    You can’t even believe what you’re seeing.

    Anyone comparing Brady to any other QB – ever – is to be dismissed. Period.

  57. chickensalad43 says:
    January 24, 2021 at 6:31 pm
    Home field. Totally healthy. MVP season. Three interceptions by your defense. No excuses.

    Aaron Rodgers is forever a regular-season QB

    He’s Drew Brees and P Manning

    Flashy stats WEAK between the ears.

  59. Mr. Rogers could’ve run into a gap that big for a TD, much less Aaron Rodgers. At worst they would’ve had 4th down at the 1. Rodgers blew it big-time.

  60. It was really weird seeing Rodgers throw incomplete passes that weren’t immediately followed by PI flags, and being sacked with no roughing called. And at Lambeau no less. Brady managed the game well but didn’t throw up to his standards and didn’t get a lot of help from his WRs. They’re going to need to be a lot more dialed in in the passing game 2 weeks from now and I expect they will be. That all said, a fun game to watch overall.

  61. That was an absolutely horrible call by Lafleur to kick a field goal in that situation. You have all the momentum, Rodgers at QB, and with 2 minutes left you kick a field goal that just cuts the lead from 8 to 5 instead of trying to tie it? What?

  62. eagleswin says:
    January 24, 2021 at 6:32 pm

    That was by far not the worst pass interference of the night, however it was the only one called.

    If there is ever an example of a ref deciding the outcome of game. Sometimes it only takes one play.

    Again, i am not saying it wasn’t PI, just that they let worse than that go all game, including one that ended up a pick against Rodgers which turned into 7 points for TB.
    //////////////////////
    Live by the flag, die by the flag.

  65. It’s harder to make good calls and play well as the competition gets better.
    LaFleur really folded and embarrassed himself.
    Terrible coaching.

  66. Again, i am not saying it wasn’t PI, just that they let worse than that go all game, including one that ended up a pick against Rodgers which turned into 7 points for TB.

    I don’t think they called PI
    I think it was D holding
    and he CLEARLY had his Jersey.
    If it’s that obvious you have to call it.

  69. On the Packer’s last incomplete at 3rd and goal 71 just about tackled 68 to let Rodgers get outside the pocket. (it would have been declined if tampa could have known about Green Bay’s dopey choice to kick the FG. Lafleur obviously did not trust Rodgers in that situation)

  70. hobbescalvin says:
    January 24, 2021 at 6:35 pm
    The Yuckaneers didn’t beat the Packers, the Packers beat themselves.

    ——
    Delusion is fun.

    Us Patriot fans have watched and heard every excuse in the world from the AFC also-rans over the years. We’re used to it and now the Tampa Bay Area gets their turn at laughing at it.

    What more proof does anyone need? The sample size of Brady winning is HUUUGE.

    Done deal.

  71. While he sucked in the second half, he played well enough in the first half to put Tampa Bay in a position to win. Their defense (and some gaffs by Lafleur) won it for them in the second half.

  72. With the 30th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the packers move up and take the QB from…….Maybe that will motivate rodgers

  73. Brady is the LOAT!
    Luckiest QB of all time…rejoice!
    Funny, you guys give all the credit to Brady. I must need a new TV because I could have sworn he was trying to give the game away.

  74. Make no mistake, Rodgers had a bad first half, while Brady had a bad second half. No excuses. The better team won. Honestly, I’m surprised the Bucs didn’t win by 20 points.

  75. Sorry Brady CRYBABIES, WRONG again.

    GREATEST OF ALL TIME

    BEST OF ALL TIME.

    10 SB, that’s amazing

    Oh and you were WRONG about EVERYTHING you said in the off-season

  76. And the lesson today, boys and girls, is that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers–and ONLY the Tampa Bay Buccaneers–can grab the receivers by the uniform, jerk them back, spin them around like a top, pull them back by the arm, and in general act like DPI doesn’t exist.

    But don’t forget–the Packers always get all the calls.

  77. 3rd year in a row that PI influences the outcome in the playoffs.

    And yeah it was a PI but but so were the calls they let go and thats the point. After almost 4 quarters the players were playing within the cadence the officials set up. It was a B.S. call.

  78. I was looking for better clock management and play selection by TB, then I remembered–this is not NE, it’s Tampa Bay and there’s a different approach.

    Belichick would not have had Tom hucking up jump balls off leaning back on his heels. Ugh. 3 picks.
    TB’s D saved his az.

  79. nyctraffic says:
    January 24, 2021 at 6:37 pm
    Mr. Rogers could’ve run into a gap that big for a TD, much less Aaron Rodgers.
    ———-
    Rodgers gets tentative once he starts getting hit like he was today. He lacks the heart of a guys like Elway who would put his body on the line to win a game for his team.

  81. hobbescalvin says:
    January 24, 2021 at 6:32 pm
    Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT. Change my mind

    ——
    If your mind isn’t changed by now, I guess it’s not possible.

    Enjoy Fantasyland. I hope it’s fun there.

  82. nite2al says:
    January 24, 2021 at 6:40 pm
    Brady is the LOAT!
    Luckiest QB of all time…rejoice!
    Funny, you guys give all the credit to Brady. I must need a new TV because I could have sworn he was trying to give the game away

    Yeah go with that guy.

    Just know YOU too were WONG about EVERYTHING
    I’m sure Brady’s 3 TDS had nothing to do with the win.
    Especially the one right before half.

  83. A gopher ends the packer season. Thank you, Johnson! And thank you Kevin king for the most obvious hold ever!

  84. Congrats to Tampa, GB should have done more with those turnovers, but man it is FRUSTRATING to watch the officials “Let them play”, didn’t matter block in the back, blatent False starts by Turner from GB, or obvious arm bars, and the 3 or 4 jersey tugs by Tampa, until LITERALLY the last possesion.

    Say what you want about how GB “could have went for it” late, based on how 99% of the game was called GB made a stop and forced 4th down giving them the ball back. It was just the refs finally to flag a defnsive holding call.

  86. nite2al says:
    January 24, 2021 at 6:40 pm
    Brady is the LOAT!
    Luckiest QB of all time…rejoice!
    Funny, you guys give all the credit to Brady. I must need a new TV because I could have sworn he was trying to give the game away

    ——

    You need a new tv then.

    Lamar the running back would have lost this game by 2 touchdowns. Brady plays the whole game and threw more dimes than you can shake a stick at.

  87. Maybe before a team hires a young coach with no head coaching experience they should give them a math test. It is obviously something they don’t teach in school anymore or Lafleur was napping during the class. I’m just saying!!!

  90. Why are these games officiated differently in the playoffs than the regular season? Totally inconsistent. They throws flags galore in the regular season and then hardly any in the playoffs. I’d like to hear Goodel explain that!

  91. Not a fan of either team. I’m probably in the minority but I thought the game officials did an outstanding job. It was nice to watch a game actually flow instead of being constantly interrupted by insignificant calls. Good job and good game.

