Buccaneers get another takeaway, have 28-17 lead

Getty Images

Jordan Whitehead knows how to force a fumble.

The third-year safety has now gotten Aaron Jones twice in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. But the second time, the Buccaneers recovered the loose ball.

On the third play of the second half, Aron Rodgers hit Jones with a short pass over the middle. But Whitehead came in with a hard hit to jar the ball out. Devin White picked it up and returned it to Green Bay’s eight-yard line.

Tom Brady sold a hard play-action fake, hitting tight end Cameron Brate with an eight-yard touchdown pass.

This game is starting to look more like Week 6, when the Buccaneers defeated the Packers 38-10. Tampa Bay had a defensive touchdown in that contest and had a fumble returned to the two-yard line.

But the Packers responded quickly, picking up a touchdown on an eight-play, 75-yard drive to narrow the score to 28-17. Rodgers fired an eight-yard scoring strike to tight end Robert Tonyan to cap the possession.