Chiefs extend lead to 31-15

The Chiefs are moving closer to a second straight Super Bowl appearance.

Kansas City and Buffalo traded field goals to open the second half, but the Chiefs were able to grow their lead on their second possession of the third quarter. Tyreek Hill took a short toss from Patrick Mahomes for a 71-yard gain and Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a one-yard shovel pass touchdown a couple of plays later.

The touchdown and the extra point extended Kansas City’s lead to 31-15 and the pressure is now firmly on the Bills to pick up their pace.

They settled for short field goals before halftime and on their first possession of the second half, but they can’t do anything but score touchdowns if they want to have a chance to get back into this one.