Chiefs get on the board, trail 9-7 in second quarter

Getty Images

The Chiefs didn’t score any points in the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game, but they found their way onto the board early in the second quarter.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a three-yard touchdown less than a minute into the second quarter. Harrison Butker‘s extra point cut Buffalo’s lead to 9-7.

The touchdown was a bit of redemption for Hardman. He muffed a punt in the first quarter that the Bills recovered on the 3-yard-line. They scored a touchdown one play later.

It’s now 30 straight games with a touchdown pass for Mahomes. He is 11-of-15 for 83 yards, including a nine-yard pass to running back Darrell Williams to convert a fourth down en route to the end zone.