Chiefs optimistic about Edwards-Helaire, pessimistic about Watkins and Bell

Three well-known players on the Chiefs’ offense are questionable for today’s AFC Championship Game, and it’s likely that one will play while two will sit.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is likely to play, while wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Le'Veon Bell are both unlikely to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Officially, Edwards-Helaire is questionable with hip and ankle injuries, Watkins is questionable with a calf injury and Bell is questionable with a knee injury.

The Chiefs would like to have Watkins back, but their passing game has been fine without him. Bell has been a non-factor since signing with the Chiefs in the middle of the season, so his absence won’t be felt. Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, was their leading rusher during the regular season but hasn’t played in their last three games.