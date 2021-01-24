Chiefs take 14-9 lead on Darrel Williams TD

Getty Images

Mecole Hardman made a big mistake in the first quarter, but he’s done a good job of making up for it in the second quarter.

Hardman caught a touchdown to get the Chiefs on the board and then broke free for a 50-yard run on the first play of the ensuing drive. That put the Chiefs in Buffalo territory and they drove easily from there.

The drive ended with Darrel Williams six-yard touchdown run and the Chiefs now lead 14-9. They were down 9-0 in the first quarter and their ability to come from behind shouldn’t surprise anyone who watched their march to a Super Bowl title last season.

Tight end Travis Kelce had a 15-yard catch to help set up the score and he now has six catches for 55 yards on the night.