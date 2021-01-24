Chiefs take 21-12 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Chiefs made a habit of rallying from early deficits on their way to a win in Super Bowl LIV and they got to dust off those skills in the first half of the AFC Championship Game.

Buffalo jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Chiefs got on the board in the first minute of the second quarter and kept going from there. Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for touchdowns after Mecole Hardman got the first score and the Chiefs put up 21 straight points to jump back into the lead.

The Bills were able to rally for a field goal with 11 second left in the quarter and the Chiefs lead 21-12 at halftime.

Patrick Mahomes finished the half 17-of-23 for 173 yards and a touchdown. Travis Kelce had nine catches for 92 yards and Hardman had a 50-yard run that helped erase memories of a muffed punt that led to Buffalo’s only touchdown of the game.

Josh Allen has not been as sharp as his peer from Kansas City. He’s 12-of-22 for 104 yards, took a 15-yard sack, and committed an intentional grounding penalty over the first 30 minutes.

That shaky play hasn’t allowed the game to get away from the Bills, but they’ll need a stop out of the gate in the third quarter in order to keep things from feeling like they’re getting out of hand.