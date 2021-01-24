Clyde Edwards-Helaire active for Chiefs, Gabriel Davis active for Bills

Getty Images

Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is set to make his postseason debut.

Edwards-Helaire did not play against the Browns because of ankle and hip injuries, but he is active for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. He was listed as questionable on Friday and reports over the weekend indicated the team thought he would be in the lineup.

Those reports also indicated that running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) would miss the game. That was also accurate information as they are inactive along with offensive lineman Yasir Durant, linebacker Willie Gay, cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, and defensive end Tim Ward.

The Bills had two players listed as questionable for the game. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackle Vernon Butler are both active.

Davis being in the lineup is likely the reason why Kenny Stills is inactive. He was called up from the practice squad as insurance against Davis’ ankle injury.

Quarterback Jake Fromm, tight end Tyler Kroft, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, defensive end Trent Murphy, cornerback Dane Jackson, and linebacker Tyrel Dodson are also out for the Bills.