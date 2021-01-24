Eagles announce Nick Sirianni as their new head coach

Getty Images

The Eagles began moving forward with adding assistant coaches to their staff before making an official announcement about hiring Nick Sirianni as their new head coach, but they’ve now formalized the relationship.

Sirianni’s hiring was announced by the team on Sunday morning. Doug Pederson was fired by the Eagles earlier this month on the heels of a 4-11-1 season.

Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Colts. Their head coach Frank Reich used to work for the Eagles and he provided the team’s website with his thoughts on why Sirianni is a good fit for the team.

“He’s naturally a relational guy. It comes natural to him,” Reich said. “He cares about people. He’s the guy who knows everybody’s name in the building because he cares. He’s just great at connecting with people like that. Second, I know the organizational support he’ll get from the Eagles to make that transition and that will help as well. He’s ready for all of it. This is the right person at the right time for the Eagles.

The Eagles are hiring Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon as their defensive coordinator and Chargers offensive coordinator, another former co-worker of Sirianni, is interviewing for the offensive coordinator position. Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins is also speaking to the team about that role.