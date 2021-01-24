Eagles hire Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon was a much-discussed candidate for defensive coordinator jobs in this cycle, and now he’s found his spot in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have agreed to terms with Gannon to be their defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network.

Gannon also had interviews with the Chargers and Bears and had been named as a possible candidate for other defensive coordinator jobs. By taking the Eagles job, he’s joining new head coach Nick Sirianni, who was on the Colts’ staff with Gannon for the last three years.

Gannon spent time on the staffs of the Falcons, Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts’ staff.