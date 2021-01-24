Eagles interviewing Shane Steichen for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Eagles have found their defensive coordinator and they’re working on adding an offensive coordinator to Nick Sirianni’s staff on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Shane Steichen will be interviewing for the job. A previous report indicated that they are also interviewing Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins for the position.

Steichen became the Chargers’ interim offensive coordinator during the 2019 season and moved into the full-time job in 2020. He helped quarterback Justin Herbert to a superb rookie season and a big part of any coordinator’s role with the Eagles will be working to get more out of Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts next season.

Steichen has been with the Chargers since 2011 and Sirianni was with the team from 2013-2017, so a move to Philly would be a reunion.