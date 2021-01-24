Eagles set to interview Curtis Modkins for offensive coordinator opening

Getty Images

The Eagles are working on Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff and their search for an offensive coordinator includes a member of the Broncos staff.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins is set to interview with the Eagles on Sunday.

Modkins has spent the last three seasons in Denver, but he has experience as a coordinator. He held the position with the Bills from 2010-2012 and he was former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly’s offensive coordinator with the 49ers during the 2016 season.

Modkins missed time during the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but he was able to return for the final two months of the season.