Eric Fisher out with Achilles injury

The Chiefs are on their way to Super Bowl LV, but it looks like they’ll be without left tackle Eric Fisher once they get to Tampa.

Fisher left the AFC Championship Game in the fourth quarter and the team quickly ruled him out with an Achilles injury. The team didn’t say it was a torn Achilles, but there are rarely positive updates following quick announcements of such injuries.

The Chiefs are already without right tackle Mitchell Schwartz. Mike Remmers has filled his spot and Martinas Rankin is the top backup tackle on the team’s roster.

In addition to Fisher’s injury, the Chiefs saw cornerback L’Jarius Sneed exit the game with a concussion. He’ll have a couple of weeks to recover before the Chiefs face the Buccaneers for the Lombardi Trophy.