Greg Olsen announces his retirement

Getty Images

Greg Olsen lined up a job last summer for after his retirement from the NFL and he is ready to move onto that phase of his career.

Olsen agreed to a job with FOX Sports and he appeared on their pregame show ahead of the NFC Championship Game to announce that he is retiring as an NFL player. He will now join the network on a full-time basis after making occasional appearances for them in recent years.

Olsen had 24 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown in 11 games for the Seahawks this season. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Panthers and played four seasons in Chicago after the Bears picked him in the first round of the 2007 draft.

He had 742 catches, 8,683 yards, and 60 touchdowns over his entire career. He ranks third in Panthers history for both catches and receiving yards.