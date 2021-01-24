John Dorsey is expected to join Lions front office

Getty Images

Detroit is adding another voice to its front office.

Former Chiefs and Browns General Manager John Dorsey is expected to join the Lions, per multiple reports. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Dorsey’s title will be senior personnel executive.

Dorsey served as Kansas City’s G.M. from 2013-2016 and followed that with his stint in Cleveland from 2017-2019. He spent the 2020 season as a front office consultant for the Eagles.

Detroit hired Brad Holmes to be its General Manager on January 14. Holmes, Dorsey, and the rest of the Lions’ front office will now have to find a trade partner for quarterback Matthew Stafford — who has reportedly requested a trade.