John Dorsey is expected to join Lions front office

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 24, 2021, 2:00 PM EST
Detroit is adding another voice to its front office.

Former Chiefs and Browns General Manager John Dorsey is expected to join the Lions, per multiple reports. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Dorsey’s title will be senior personnel executive.

Dorsey served as Kansas City’s G.M. from 2013-2016 and followed that with his stint in Cleveland from 2017-2019. He spent the 2020 season as a front office consultant for the Eagles.

Detroit hired Brad Holmes to be its General Manager on January 14. Holmes, Dorsey, and the rest of the Lions’ front office will now have to find a trade partner for quarterback Matthew Stafford — who has reportedly requested a trade.

  6. Could the Lions finally be pulling it together at last? Their QB situation becomes everything now this offseason but if they play that right I could very easily see them finishing 2nd in the NFC-N and scoring a wildcard berth. Neither the Bears nor the Vikings look like they’re eager to get that much better this year.

  8. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    January 24, 2021 at 2:10 pm
    Why would any team want a guy who drafted Baker Mayfield over Lamar Jackson?

    Mayfield will still be a starting QB in 5 years time……..
    Jackson, not so much, injuries will take their toll in 3 years or less…..too much running.

  9. Why would any team want a guy who drafted Baker Mayfield over Lamar Jackson?
    True. Lamar is a much better running back than Baker.

  10. Lions 2nd in the NFCN w/o Stafford and revamping its roster? Come on. I’m not saying the moves made won’t work, who knows, but the lions are 2 yrs away at least.

  12. Getting the next QB right will go a long way toward determining whether the Lions will be winners or losers. It’s a big responsibility, so bringing in Dorsey was a good move. It also shows that Brad Holmes isn’t insecure, and that’s good news for the Lions. That’s how you start to build a winning culture.

