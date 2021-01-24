Josh Allen: I didn’t perform well enough for this team

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2021, 10:56 PM EST
AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a splendid season, but he did not have a splendid AFC Championship Game.

Allen went 28-of-48 for 287 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the 38-24 loss that sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. He also took four snaps and picked up an intentional grounding penalty that illustrated how uncomfortable things looked for Allen on Sunday night.

The quarterbacks’ frustrations were obvious on the field when he threw the ball at Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor after a sack late in the fourth quarter and said the way things wound up “doesn’t sit well” for him. That’s pretty much the story of a night that Allen would like to forget.

“I didn’t perform well enough for this team . . . We moved the ball well enough. We got down to the red zone but we couldn’t get the ball in the end zone. A couple bad decisions on my part,” Allen said.

Allen said he feels the Bills are close and is “super proud” of how the team performed this season, but it will be a long wait for the start of the 2021 season after a painful ending on Sunday.

  2. We coached to lose, I don’t fault our players until they lost their heads at the end. Embarrassing finish

  3. I seriously can’t remember the last time I saw a starting QB in the league actually throw the football at his tackler’s facemask after getting rag-dolled to the turf.

    Dude needs to work on maintaining his poise. Obviously he can be made to blow his cool.

    To say that he’s in the same stratosphere with Mahomes is ludicrous.

  4. Josh will be fine.I wish the dolphins had a QB like that. I’m not giving up on Tua….but he better make strides next season

  5. Bad showing by Josh Allen. Reminds of Carson Wentz who played one good season but the Eagles still paid him. The Bills are going to pay Allen and they may end up regretting it.

  6. He was running for ahis life most of the night. His o-line was terrible, and his coaches had some lousy scheme and terrible (or nonexistent) adjustments.

  7. I followed this guy all year, not all games go your way, I have no doubt he will redeem himself when presented opportunity, he’s a bonafied star in this league for years to come, the Chiefs make a lot of teams look bad

  8. Josh, the tuck and run got exposed and showing his true color by throwing ball in defender’s face. Bills are known for dirty and salt which I have ever seen.

  9. All this season was for him was another step. From 50% to 60% to close to 70%.

    Maybe 80% next year?

    He’ll be fine. Learning lesson in this one.

  10. Josh, the tuck and run got exposed and showing his true color by throwing ball in defender’s face. Bills are known for dirty and salty which I have ever seen.

  11. It’s way too early to write off Allen, but really didn’t like how he carried himself this game. Almost every time the camera panned to his face he had this glazed, overwhelmed facial expression. He missed too many makable throws, and then lost his cool towards the end of the game.
    To suggest that he’s nearing the level Mahomes is playing is laughable after this game, the biggest in Josh’s career so far. While Mahomes looked unflappable the whole game, Allen looked and played like a guy who wasn’t ready for the big stage. Great progress year to year, but this is the kind of performance that will leave lingering questions until next year’s playoffs, regardless of how well he plays in the regular season.
    Much like Lamar Jackson, he won’t silence critics until he excels in January.

  12. KC is playoff savvy and they know how to win the big games, which the Bills will learn to do.

