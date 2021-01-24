Josh Allen: I didn’t perform well enough for this team

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a splendid season, but he did not have a splendid AFC Championship Game.

Allen went 28-of-48 for 287 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the 38-24 loss that sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. He also took four snaps and picked up an intentional grounding penalty that illustrated how uncomfortable things looked for Allen on Sunday night.

The quarterbacks’ frustrations were obvious on the field when he threw the ball at Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor after a sack late in the fourth quarter and said the way things wound up “doesn’t sit well” for him. That’s pretty much the story of a night that Allen would like to forget.

“I didn’t perform well enough for this team . . . We moved the ball well enough. We got down to the red zone but we couldn’t get the ball in the end zone. A couple bad decisions on my part,” Allen said.

Allen said he feels the Bills are close and is “super proud” of how the team performed this season, but it will be a long wait for the start of the 2021 season after a painful ending on Sunday.