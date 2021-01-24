Kevin King active for Packers, Antoine Winfield Jr. out for Buccaneers

USA TODAY Sports

The Packers and Buccaneers both entered the weekend with injury concerns in the secondary, but only one team had good news from the lists of inactives.

Green Bay cornerback Kevin King is active for the NFC Championship Game, while Tampa Bay rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out for Sunday’s contest.

King tweaked his back during the practice week and didn’t practice on Friday. Winfield suffered an ankle injury on Thursday and didn’t practice Friday either.

Mike Edwards is expected to start in Winfield’s place for the Buccaneers. While he’s mainly played special teams in 2020, Edwards did have an interception in Tampa Bay’s Week 6 victory over the Packers.

Though King is expected to play, the Packers also have cornerback Tramon Williams active. He should become the first player to appear with two different teams in the same postseason, having signed with the Packers’ practice squad this week. He played for Baltimore in the club’s loss to Buffalo last week.

Tamp Bay also has defensive tackle Vita Vea up for Sunday’s game after activating him off injured reserve on Friday. Wide receiver Antonio Brown was previously declared out with a knee injury.

The Buccaneers full list of inactives is Winfield, Brown, quarterback Ryan Griffin, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, tight end Antony Auclair, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, and defensive lineman Khalil Davis.

The Packers full list of inactives is quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Ka'dar Hollman, sfaety Vernon Scott, cornerback Josh Jackson, linebacker Jonathan Garvin, tight end Jace Sternberger, and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke.