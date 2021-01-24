Key pass interference call helps Buccaneers seal Super Bowl berth

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2021, 6:40 PM EST
Two years ago, a key defensive pass interference non-call helped keep the Saints out of the Super Bowl — and turned the NFL on its head. Today, a key defensive pass interference call helped send the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl.

With the Buccaneers holding a five-point lead and facing third and four at their own 37 with under two minutes to play, quarterback Tom Brady threw over the middle to receiver Tyler Johnson. Cornerback Kenny King grabbed Johnson’s jersey, slowing him down by a step.

No flag came initially. Then, several seconds later, the yellow hankie flew through the air.

Defensive pass interference. First down, Tampa.

That essentially ended it. And while the jersey pull seemed obvious, the game had a distinct “let them play” vibe throughout.

After the Saints non-call from early 2019, the NFL implemented replay review for pass interference calls and non-calls. That lasted a year.

Even if it still applied, replay review wouldn’t have overturned the ruling on the field. There was a grab, there was impairment of the effort to make the catch. There was interference.

13 responses to “Key pass interference call helps Buccaneers seal Super Bowl berth

  4. First team ever to host a SuperBowl Game …. no fans allowed (if the lions ever get there this will repeat)

  5. That call didn’t lose the game – kicking a FG down 8 with less than 3 minutes to go in the game did. Congrats on a great season cheesers, but TB clearly deserved that win.

  6. Instant replay wouldn’t have overturned that call. But it would’ve overturned the Rodgers INT in the first half that led to the Brady TD.

    Anyway, I’m probably just hallucinating. I have it on good authority that the Packers get all the calls.

  9. I wouldn’t be as upset if they’d thrown the flag on the obvious hold on Rodgers int. That was huge. It really sucks to invest so much emotion into a game (and season) only to have it taken away on such a questionable call. Sure I’m a Packers fan but no one wants to see a game like this decided by the refs.

  11. The call in a vacuum wasn’t a bad call, but considering what they had let the Tampa DB’s get away with the entire game it was a terrible call that essentially handed TB the game. They could have called that same penalty at least 8 other times tonight… the inconsistency is what made it terrible.

  12. toothlesslion says:
    January 24, 2021 at 6:43 pm
    First team ever to host a SuperBowl Game …. no fans allowed (if the lions ever get there this will repeat)
    ————————————–
    There will be around 22,000 fans in the stands

  13. It’s funny how the losing team always complains about some call or no-call as if none of the plays that they failed to make throughout the game mattered.

