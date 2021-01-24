Leonard Fournette touchdown puts Tampa Bay back ahead, 14-7

Getty Images

The Packers tied the NFC Championship Game at 7-7 with a seven-play, 90-yard drive.

It didn’t take long for the Buccaneers to respond.

Running back Lenoard Fourentte powered his way to the end zone for a 20-yard run, giving Tampa Bay a 14-7 lead.

The Buccaneers needed only four plays to go 73 yards for the score. Tom Brady connected with Chris Godwin for a 52-yard deep pass down the middle that put Tampa Bay on the Green Bay 20. Godwin laid out for the pass and had to reel it in just before it hit the ground.

That completion made the Buccaneers 6-of-7 on third down to start the game — an obvious problem for Green Bay’s defense.

The Packers got the ball back with 12:24 left in the second quarter.