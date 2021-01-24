Matt LaFleur: Anytime a decision doesn’t work out, you regret it

Matt LaFleur apparently has his regrets.

After the Packers fell to the Buccaneers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game, LaFleur’s decision to kick a field goal late in the fourth quarter is under the microscope.

Green Bay did have three timeouts plus the two-minute warning to stop the clock. But taking the ball out of quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ hands on fourth-and-goal at the eight-yard line proved to be hugely consequential.

“Yeah, any time it doesn’t work out you always regret it, right?” LaFleur said in his postgame press conference. “But it was just the circumstances of having three shots and coming away with no yards. And knowing that you not only need the touchdown, but you need the two-point [conversion]. So the way I was looking at it, was that we essentially had four timeouts with the two-minute warning. We knew we needed to get a stop. I thought we were going to have a stop there at the end, but we got called for the [pass interference]. And it didn’t work out.

“So I think anytime something doesn’t work out, do you regret it? Sure. But we’re always going to be process-driven here. And the way our defense was battling, the way our defense was playing, it felt like it was the right decision to do. It just didn’t work out.”

The process may have been right, but the Packers did not get the desired result. And now LaFleur will have the offseason to replay the game in his mind.

“This one does sting,” LaFleur said. “It’s going to take a long time to get over this one.”

  1. Sucks the refs were a bad part of the game again .But then again it wasn’t first time and won’t be the last . Truth is packers had every advantage to win this game . Only NFC team with a bye week, home field advantage facing a 5 seed wildcard team . I think a few of their players got a little to confident . Thinking they were unbeatable Then their coach bringing up the p.I . To pass of blame to refs . Teams lose by bad referring every week . There were more plays than that , that could of changed outcome I’d say the packers should look in mirror before placing blame on refs

  3. No, it’s not the play but the stupid decision man. It shows you’re choking. 😃😃😃😃😃😃

  4. Trading up in the first round to pick a QB last spring is worthy of regretting.

    Only getting 6 points out of three 2nd half interceptions is also something worth regretting.

    Kicking a FG when down by 8 with 2:09 to play is just friggin stupid.

  5. Ok, now I’m bothered by the Packers coach. A lot more respect for him if he’d own it and admit it was a dumb decision. Nope…gonna double down. Moron. Kicking a FG to go down 5 is nonsensical. To go down by 3…maybe I can buy that. Not 5. Still need a td. And then tried to defend his decision. Yep, lost respect today.

  6. The process is no faith in your ME first QB who comes up small against winning teams

  7. The dumbest coaching decision of the year. If you don’t get the TD there, you still need a stop. But, now the stop would mean you’d get the ball back in much better field position. No, just a boneheaded coaching decision to kick the Fg.

  8. perfect verbal protocol just say something stupid blame someone else and move on. You made a absolutely stupid and horrible call by kicking a field goal! if you don’t make it back to the dance with or without Rogers pal your done!

