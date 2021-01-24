Mike Evans touchdown gives Buccaneers 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Buccaneers just made it look easy.

Tom Brady and the offense took nine plays to get 66 yards, the drive ending with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans.

It might have been easier for the Buccaneers had they not gone to running back Leonard Fournette on each of their first- and second-down plays. Brady was 3-of-3 on third down on the possession, completing those passes on third down. He had a 27-yard completion to Evans on third-and-4. Then Brady connected with Chris Godwin for a 14-yard pass on third-and-9.

Finally, Brady hit Evans in the end zone for the TD on third-and-7.

Fournette had four carries for 10 yards, dropped a pass, and had another go off his hand on the opening drive.