Packers can tie Patriots’ NFL record with 37th postseason win in franchise history

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers won their first postseason game in 1936, when they beat Boston in the NFL Championship Game. Today the Packers can earn their 37th postseason win.

If they do, they’ll tie the Patriots for the most franchise postseason wins in NFL history.

The Patriots have 37 postseason wins in their franchise history, with 30 of them coming when Tom Brady, whom the Packers will face today, was their quarterback.

The Packers and Steelers are currently tied with 36 postseason wins in franchise history. The Cowboys are next with 35 postseason wins, followed by the 49ers with 32.

If the Packers beat the Buccaneers today for their 37th postseason win, they’ll then go for a record-setting No. 38, as well as their 14th championship, in Super Bowl LV.