Packers stall in red zone, settle for field goal to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 14-10

Getty Images

Green Bay was in position to tie the game, but had to settle for three points and cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 14-10 in the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers had trouble running the ball on their first two possessions, but got it going on their third. Aaron Jones took three consecutive handoffs to put Green Bay on the Tampa Bay six.

But the Buccaneers made the Packers settle for three after Aaron Rodgers failed to connect with Davante Adams on three straight goal-to-go throws. On first down, Rodgers had Adams wide open on the left side but the back-shoulder throw fell incomplete. Rodgers’ seecond-down pass was batted away by Lavonte David.

Adams caught the third-down pass, but couldn’t get his feet in bounds in the back of the end zone.

Kicker Mason Crosby came on to kick a 24-yard field goal to make the score 14-10, Tampa Bay.