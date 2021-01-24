Patrick Mahomes: Great experience to face Tom Brady

Getty Images

Tom Brady was the last quarterback to start in back-to-back Super Bowl wins, but Patrick Mahomes will be trying to change that in Tampa on February 7.

Kansas City’s 38-24 win over the Bills put them in the Super Bowl for the second straight season. The Buccaneers and Brady are standing in their way after a 31-26 win over the Packers made them the NFC champions for this seasons.

After the Chiefs outlasted the Bills, Mahomes said he’s looking forward to facing the six-time Super Bowl winner and threw in a quip about Brady’s age.

“Being able to go up against the one of the greatest, if not the greatest, quarterback of all-time in his 150th Super Bowl is gonna be a great experience for me,” Mahomes said.

It’s actually Brady’s 10th Super Bowl, which still gives him an edge over Mahomes as the Chiefs quarterback heads into his second championship round. He won in his first visit, however, and the Bucs will be trying to make sure the sailing isn’t as smooth this time.