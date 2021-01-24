Pep Hamilton set for interviews with Steelers, Titans

Getty Images

Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton could be moving on to a new job this week.

Hamilton is drawing interest for a pair of offensive coordinator openings. There was word of the Steelers’ desire to speak to Hamilton last week and NFL Media reports that he will interview for the job this week.

They also report that he will be interviewing with the Titans for the opening created by Arthur Smith taking the Falcons head coaching job.

Hamilton was a head coach in the XFL before joining the Chargers to work with Justin Herbert during his rookie season. That went well, as did Hamilton’s stints working with Andrew Luck at Stanford and with the Colts earlier in his career.