Ravens hire D’Anton Lynn as defensive backs coach

Getty Images

The Ravens have had to replace several defensive assistants after members of their staff left for defensive coordinator positions in the NFL or at the collegiate level.

One was defensive backs coach Jesse Minter, who left to run Vanderbilt’s defense. According to multiple reports, his replacement will be D’Anton Lynn.

Lynn was the defensive backs coach for the Texans in 2020. Former Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is joining the Ravens as their defensive line coach.

The Ravens also hired Rob Ryan as their inside linebackers coach after Mike Macdonald became Michigan’s defensive coordinator. Former defensive line coach Joe Cullen will run the defense in Jacksonville.

Lynn, who is the son of former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, was in Houston for three years. He’s also worked for the Chargers, Bills, and Jets since 2014.