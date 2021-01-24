Report: Aubrey Pleasant interviewing with Lions

Getty Images

The Lions are interviewing Rams cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant to be their secondary coach, Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports.

New Lions General Manager Brad Holmes continues to look to his former team. The Lions already have hired Ray Agnew from the Lions to be their assistant General Manager.

Pleasant spent four seasons with the Rams coaching the cornerbacks.

He started his NFL coaching career in 2013 as an intern with the Browns. Pleasant then went to Washington after the offseason with the Browns and served as an offensive assistant.

Before the 2014 season, Pleasant switched to the defensive side as a quality control coach working with the defensive backs.