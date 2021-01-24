Report: Chargers close to hiring Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Chargers are expected to hire Joe Lombardi as their new offensive coordinator, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lombardi served as quarterbacks coach for the Saints the past five years.

New Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and Lombardi both have a Dayton connection. Staley played quarterback at Dayton in 2001-04 after Lombardi began his coaching career there as defensive line coach from 1996-98.

After Staley transferred to Mercyhurst for a final season in 2005, Lombardi was Staley’s offensive coordinator and position coach.

Lombardi also has coached for the Falcons and Lions, beginning his NFL coaching career in 2006. He has spent 12 years in New Orleans in two stints.

The Saints already lost tight ends coach Dan Campbell and defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn to the Lions and assistant G.M. Terry Fontenot to the Falcons.