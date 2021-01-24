Report: Chargers hiring Derius Swinton as ST coach

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has reportedly settled on a special teams coordinator.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is hiring Derius Swinton to fill that role.

Swinton spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals and served as the assistant special teams coach in 2020. He’s also worked with the Lions, Bears, 49ers, Broncos, Chiefs, and Rams after moving from the University of Tennessee to the NFL in 2009.

The Chargers are expected to hire Joe Barry as their defensive passing game coordinator. They’re still working on hiring their other coordinators and filling out the rest of Staley’s first staff as an NFL head coach.