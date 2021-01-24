Report: Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston, no matter who the coach is

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was reportedly unhappy this offseason when he suggested that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy should interview for the team’s head-coaching vacancy and the Texans left him off their list. But just because the Texans later reversed course and did interview Bieniemy, that doesn’t mean Watson can be placated.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Watson wants out of Houston and that won’t change, regardless of who the Texans hire to be their next head coach.

That could make it a tough sell for the Texans to get any top candidate to take the job. If Watson isn’t going to be there, the Texans job is one of the least attractive NFL job openings in years. The Texans are a bad team without much in the way of draft capital or salary cap space to get better. The only thing that would make the job attractive to a coach is that Watson, one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, is there.

If the Texans offer Bieniemy the job, he might decide he’s better off remaining in Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes is running his offense, than going to Houston, where he doesn’t know who his quarterback would be.

It’s been an ugly offseason in Houston, and the situation does not appear to be improving.