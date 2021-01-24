Report: Duce Staley asks Eagles to let him out of his contract

Getty Images

Duce Staley interviewed for the Eagles’ head coaching job in 2016 before they hired Doug Pederson. He interviewed for the offensive coordinator position in 2018 before the Eagles hired Mike Groh. He interviewed for the head coaching job earlier this month before the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni.

Staley now is asking something of the Eagles.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports Staley has asked for the Eagles to let him out of his contract so he might go elsewhere.

The Bears have interest in adding Staley to their staff. The Eagles can block Staley from leaving if it’s a lateral move.

Staley, 45, played for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and joined the team’s coaching staff in 2011. He has served on the staffs of Andy Reid, Chip Kelly and Pederson.

He worked alongside Bears head coach Matt Nagy for two seasons.