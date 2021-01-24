Report: Eagles hire Kevin Patullo as passing game coordinator

The Eagles are hiring Colts assistant coach Kevin Patullo as their passing game coordinator, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Patullo coached the receivers in Indianapolis in 2018-19 before becoming the team’s passing game coordinator in 2020. He has 15 years of coaching experience, including 10 in the NFL.
He was the Jets’ quarterbacks coach in 2015-16.
Patullo, 39, also has worked for the Chiefs, Bills and Titans.
Clark reports new coach Nick Sirianni will have an offensive coordinator.