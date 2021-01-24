Report: Lions hiring Ray Agnew as assistant G.M.

Getty Images

First-time General Manager Brad Holmes is surrounding himself with both experience and familiarity. He not only is hiring John Dorsey to work in the team’s front office but also bringing Ray Agnew with him.

NFL Media reports Agnew will serve as assistant General Manager.

Agnew worked alongside Holmes with the Rams.

It also means the Lions have hired two minority front-office executives to high-ranking jobs this month.

Agnew played 11 NFL seasons before going into scouting. He initially worked for the Elite Football Academy in St. Louis after retirement, helping train elite high school football players.

The Jets hired him in their scouting department, where he spent several years. He served as the Rams’ director of pro personnel from 2017-20.